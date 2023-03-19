Around the Empire: Yankees News - 3/19/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided updates on some of the injured players that the Yankees have on their roster. First, Carlos Rodón began a throwing program and says that he feels good but still has to take the time to build up to “being a starter.” Next is Harrison Bader, who is also heading in the right direction (and better than the Yankees first thought) but is still a ways away from being ready to swing a bat. Finally, Tommy Kahnle dealt with some arm soreness after throwing, which slows his recovery down, and Jose Trevino is scheduled to play on Tuesday, March 21st. The hope is that he gets through that game without any problems and then hits the road with the team.

NY Post | Mark Sanchez: Anthony Volpe is making things hard for Boone and company in the front office. Oswald Peraza looked to be the impending starting shortstop for the Yankees, but the 21-year-old keeps playing well. Volpe now has 11 hits in 13 spring training games, in addition to a slash line of .297/.422/.568 and an OPS of .990. Oh, and he’s fielding very well and runs the bases well too! Boone says that a meeting will be held sometime next week to start deciphering which direction the team is going to go heading forward up to Opening Day.

NJ.com | Kevin Manahan: Former New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has drawn some interest from teams after hosting a workout for teams to come and scout the left-handed reliever. One of the notable teams that attended the showcase was the New York Mets, who just lost arguably the best closer in MLB to a World Baseball Classic celebration. Britton could be a solid addition to any bullpen, but the problem revolves around his health.

NY Post | Mark Sanchez: Finally, the World Baseball Classic has drawn some ire after Edwin Díaz went down with an injury that will likely take him out of this upcoming season. Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga, the first Yankees player back from the WBC, went on record and said that he loved the experience and believed it was worth it. He enjoyed playing for his home country (he was also not the only player to say something like this), and despite the freak injury to one of the best players in the sport, there are no regrets from the right-hander in the bullpen.