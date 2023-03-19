New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Gerrit Cole vs. Tyler Wells

First and foremost, the unfortunate news that there’ll be no broadcast of this game. It won’t be on the TV nor on the radio, which is very upsetting, but let us not drag on the negative. And hey, it’s Gerrit Cole Day.

The Yankees’ ace will take the mound for his fourth outing of this spring. Once again, he’ll face a divisional opponent, as the Blue Jays were able to do some damage against him last week, despite his six strikeouts 4.2 innings of work.

Overall though, Cole has been very sharp in this spring, compiling 17 punchouts over 11 frames. With Carlos Rodón starting the season on the injured list and Nestor Cortes only just making his first start of the spring yesterday due to a minor hamstring issue, the Yanks will need to rely even more on Cole at the start of the year.

On the other side, Aaron Boone’s lineup will go up against the right-hander Tyler Wells, who make no mistake, despite his 4.25 ERA in 23 starts last season, throws one of the deadliest changeups in the AL East. The right-hander is better than you probably think.

Unlike the Yanks, this will be a split-squad game for the Orioles, who also have the Pirates on their schedule for this Sunday afternoon. That game at least has a radio broadcast, but alas, we are not so lucky today. Our best advice is to follow along with the action on Twitter and Baseball Savant.

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: None

