Yankees Social Media Spotlight: The WBC rages on

What a week of baseball we had! The World Baseball Classic was action-packed, with a total of 24 games played over the seven days that narrowed down the field to just four teams. While that was going on, our normal schedule of spring training games continued, with prospects and veterans alike putting up memorable performances — some of the variety they want to remember, and others of the variety they want to forget. To cap off our week, let’s see what the Yankees were up to throughout this crazy week.

More World Baseball Classic Excitement

Yankees past and present could be found throughout the World Baseball Classic this past week, and they continued to share pictures from the experience on Instagram. Here’s some of them below.

You know, Gleyber, I have to say that I’m a fan of the beard. Hey Hal, even if you want to keep a semblance of “professionalism” (or whatever the excuse for the no-facial hair policy is), you don’t need to ban beards outright.

A Stantonian Photo Dump

For those who lack an Instagram account, a “photo dump” refers to a collection of pictures added on one post which have some sort of loose collection. For normal people like you and me, these would be things like memories from a vacation to Stratford-upon-Avon, pictures taken during the month of February, or photos of your dog jumping on furniture in order to steal food from the dinner table.

For a major league veteran such as Giancarlo Stanton, however, a photo dump includes, well, things like this:

Otherworldly Excitement

The major leaguers aren’t the only ones dropping photo dumps this week. Before he was sent down earlier this week, top prospect Jasson Domínguez shared some photos from the spring with the caption, “I love being a yankee.” Judging from Yankees Twitter and the comments section here at Pinstripe Alley, I think I can confidently say that Yankees fans love that too.