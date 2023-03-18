Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/18/23

ESPN | Buster Olney: Aaron Judge is the reigning AL MVP and newly-minted Yankees captain, but it appears he wears another hat as well. According to Buster Olney, principal owner Hal Steinbrenner consults Judge on team-related matters. He’s weighed in on spring training facility improvements and provided evaluations of the team’s top prospects. Judge recently provided a glowing review about Anthony Volpe, so hopefully his recommendations carry weight.

Forbes | Larry Fleisher: Jasson Domínguez may have been recently optioned to minor league camp, but he certainly turned some heads during his time with the big league team. He batted .455 in 22 at-bats including four home runs as he looked more than at home facing major league pitching. Hal Steinbrenner and Aaron Boone both showered the youngster with praise, indicated that continued performance during the season could see him rocket up the levels.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: Spencer Jones has received limited opportunities at big league camp, but he impressed in his most recent one, lining a pair of singles to opposite fields in his two at-bats. The Yankees’ first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft is expected to start the season with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons and has a chance to jump levels should he continue to show out.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Only months after signing a record-breaking deal for a reliever, Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffered a heart-breaking injury celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic and will have to undergo season-ending patellar tendon surgery. Understandably, the Queens outfit is scrambling to replace his production out of the bullpen. They have a pair of former Yankees in David Robertson and Adam Ottavino already on the roster, but some wonder whether they could explore a trade for Aroldis Chapman, who signed a one-year deal with the Royals this winter.

NJ Advance Media | Kevin Manahan: Mike Tauchman came out of nowhere as part of the next-man-up wave that buoyed the Yankees in 2019. He wasn’t nearly as successful after getting traded to the Giants in 2021, ultimately getting designated for assignment mid-season. Finding no takers on the free agent market last winter, he settled for a one-year deal in KBO and batted .289/.366/.430 with 12 home runs. It was enough to earn a non-roster invite to Cubs camp, and now that he’s hitting .318 in 11 exhibition games, the Cubs are likely to sign him to a big league contract.