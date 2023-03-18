Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/18/23

It’s Saturday, and we’ve got another big day of baseball. The Yankees will travel to face the Blue Jays this afternoon, and tonight, Team USA will have their WBC lives on the line in a do-or-die matchup with Team Venezuela. The winner will move on to face Cuba in the semifinals.

On the site, wake up with John’s recap of last night’s quarterfinal clash between Puerto Rico and Mexico. Then, catch a couple more season previews, including Matt’s rundown of Wandy Peralta’s upcoming campaign, and Estevão’s breakdown of the Tigers’ 2023. Also, check out Kevin’s review of the latest SB Nation reacts, and Marcus’ analysis of the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

TV: SNET/MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many starts will Clarke Schmidt make in 2023?

2. Anyone still have an intact March Madness bracket?