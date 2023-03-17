Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/17/23

It’s St. Patrick’s Day in New York today, which doesn’t mean much to me, but it is a good reminder to eat a dang reuben because they’re delicious if they’re done correctly. So that is the official PSA recommendation of the day: Go get a reuben!

Today on the site, Sam will defend the existence of the World Baseball Classic, Josh will preview Frankie Montas’ “shall we say abbreviated” 2023 season and then he’ll return to do the same with a more formidable figure: the Houston Astros. Later on after the spring training game, Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

TV: MLB.tv/Bally Sports Detroit

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who wins the WBC quarterfinal today between Mexico and Puerto Rico?

2. Which was your favorite March Madness upset yesterday, Furman or Princeton?