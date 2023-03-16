Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/16/23

Welcome to Thursday, everybody. On the international side, we witnessed a major night of action with the US advancing thanks to some Mike Trout heroics and Puerto Rico pulling out a win in their do-or-die rivalry game against the Dominican Republic (unfortunately muted by the loss of Edwin Diaz for the foreseeable future). Back stateside, Luis Severino had a clunker of a start that put the Yanks in a massive hole early, but they nearly clawed their way out of it all the way and fell just a run short.

Now, for what’s in store today. Peter starts us off with a more in-depth look at what went down in the WBC last night, and then Matt and Alex have our daily previews on the Royals and Ron Marinaccio, respectively. Finally, Andrés dives into Gleyber Torres’ situation heading into Opening Day with a lot on the line this season.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Of the WBC teams that made it to the quarterfinals, who would you favor to win it all?

2. How would you judge Team USA’s performance in their pool?