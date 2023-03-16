Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/16/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch Yankees chairman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner talked to the media on Wednesday about a wide array of topics, covering from the future middle infield combo of Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, fellow prospect Jasson Domínguez, the team payroll, and the pursuit of number 28. He said, among other things, that he would be open to Volpe breaking camp with the team if he happens to earn it, that Domínguez has been impressive, and that it doesn’t take a $300 million payroll to win it all.

Last but not least, he analyzed the Yankees’ chances. “Do I think we’re good enough to win a championship now?” Steinbrenner asked. “Yes. But we need to stay healthy”.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steven Adams The Yankees are giving infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa a look at center field, which would be a new position for him. He is already capable of playing third base (where he won a Gold Glove), catcher and shortstop. The team might be looking to make him a true utility player, but they also might trade him, and learning a new position can’t hurt. Will the Yankees flip him to another team before the season starts?

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch After the Yankees’ 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, manager Aaron Boone confirmed what we all knew: Gerrit Cole will be the Yanks’ Opening Day starter against the San Francisco Giants on March 30th. It will be his fourth consecutive Opening Day outing, and he will be facing Logan Webb. The right-hander finished 2022 with a 3.50 ERA and 257 strikeouts and is ready to lower the former number and increase the latter.