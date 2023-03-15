New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Luis Severino vs. Aaron Nola

After yesterday’s non-televised game, we’ll get some visuals for today’s! The Yankees will be back in action this afternoon as they welcome the Phillies into Steinbrenner Field.

Featuring on the mound today will be Luis Severino. So far this spring, Severino hasn’t been amazing, having allowed five home runs in 8.2 innings. Obviously spring training stats don’t matter that much, but hopefully he’ll show some signs of being ready for the season in this afternoon’s game.

Behind him will feature a lineup headlined by the top two people in the batting order. Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge are in the one and two spots in the order in what will hopefully be a preview of things coming in the foreseeable future. A couple other possible regulars are behind them, including Oswaldo Cabrera, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Aaron Hicks.

The Phillies are sending a decently strong lineup over to Tampa, including starting pitcher Aaron Nola. In total this game will be an interesting test for both Severino and the Yankees’ starting lineup.

Here’s how to catch today’s action, and come join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s game!

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

AD

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: MLB.com (Phillies Broadcast)

Online stream: MLB.tv, YES Network App

