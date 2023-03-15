Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/15/23

CBS | RJ Anderson: It appears the road for a Yankee youngster to take over shortstop is being cleared, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been working out all across the diamond in spring. It seems IKF is ticketed to be a true utility player in 2023, but Aaron Boone hinted that the onetime shortstop would get some reps in center field during exhibition play. The Yankees do face a hole in the outfield until Harrison Bader returns, but I’m not sure the right fill is Kiner-Falefa.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: The Yankees made five more cuts out of big-league camp on Tuesday, including right-hander Deivi García. García, still 23, had actually put together a solid spring, with a 2.45 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning so far in Tampa. After two straight years of disappointing performances, García’s path to the majors might require him to become a reliever fulltime, but either way consistent reps in the minor league system can allow him to build off any progress made in a month of camp. Non-roster invitees -Matt Bowman, Demarcus Evans and Ryan Weber, as well as lefty Tanner Tully, were also assigned to MiLB camp.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: If you’ve been paying attention, you may have noticed that Aaron Judge’s two-strike approach has been cut down in spring training. After a historic 2022, the reigning MVP is still trying to get better at the plate, and switched to a two-strike toe tap after getting the tip from fellow MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Zach Greene was picked up by the Mets in the Rule 5 Draft this winter after spending three seasons in the Yankees’ minor league system. Under the rules of his selection, the Mets would have had to keep Greene on the 40-man roster all season, and there just didn’t seem to be that much space on one of the best rosters in baseball. Greene was returned to the Yankee org yesterday.

Lastly, we have more bad news from the Yankees’ beleaguered catching corps, this time concerning Jose Trevino:

Jose Trevino has been out with a right wrist sprain. Aaron Boone said Trevino is expected to resume playing later this week, though an injection remains possible. Boone said he expects Trevino will be ready for Opening Day. #yankees — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 15, 2023

You can’t just replace the best defensive catcher in baseball. Fingers crossed that the Platinum Glove winner recovers quickly and the Yankees don’t get stuck with a Kyle Higashioka/Nick Ciuffo catching tandem at the start of 2023.