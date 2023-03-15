Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/15/23

Happy Wednesday everyone. Thankfully, the Yankees will return to televised programming this afternoon, though the biggest matchup today for some won’t be the one the Yankees play, but the United States’ game against Colombia. The US looked to be in trouble after a blowout loss to Mexico, but now has a chance to clinch a spot in the next round of the WBC with a win tonight. Should be a fun one.

On the site, get caught up on Tuesday’s WBC action with Esteban’s writeup, and continue to prep for the 2023 campaign with Sam’s preview of the Angels’ upcoming season, and with Andrés’ look at Jonathan Loáisiga. Also, check out Marcus’ argument that the 2023 draft will prove the best way for the Yankees to replenish their farm system in the near future.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

TV: YES Network

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you expect Deivi García to make an impact at the big league level some time this year?

2. What do you make of reports that the Yankees will try Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field later this week?