Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/14/23

I know that I won’t shut up about this, but it’s annoying that the Yankees are hosting a spring home game with Gerrit Cole starting tonight and they can’t even prop a single camera up to take a feed for us to watch. We don’t necessarily need commentary! It would just be cool to watch Cole pump some strikes in against a Blue Jays ballclub that will challenge New York for the AL East crown in 2023. Whatever.

Today on the site, Matt will run through the WBC highlights from yesterday, including Puerto Rico tossing an eight-inning perfecto against Israel and Team USA absolutely bludgeoning Canada. Alex will then preview the shakier-than-you-think 2023 Dodgers, and John will present his second edition of the Making the Team Meter (now with some not-so-fun injury updates). Later on, Esteban will detail some intriguing player developments out of Yankees camp, we’ll have a new Reacts poll to discuss, and John will return to consider the versatile DJ LeMahieu’s 2023.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

TV: None :( (MLB.com audio only)

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which was your favorite pie-inducing walk-off from the 2009 season?

2. Do you have any memories of the late Joe Pepitone? Share them if so!