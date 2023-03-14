VOTE: Who should the Yankees start in center field?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

When the Yankees ran into trouble with pitching injuries earlier this month, it was annoying, but at least they had more legitimate replacements. They don’t quite have that luxury out in center field, where they recently learned of Harrison Bader’s absence from the team for about six weeks due to an oblique injury. He’ll miss Opening Day and more than half of April.

Andrés discussed some possibilities of how the Yankees can fill that void in the meantime, but what do you think the Yankees should do?* They could move Aaron Judge back to cover center for a little while as he often did in 2022, and they could also roll the dice on Estevan Florial, who is an actual center fielder, albeit one who isn’t much of a hitter. The ever-present Aaron Hicks and center field newcomer Oswaldo Cabrera are options as well, though the latter only has a few spring training innings to his name out there. “Other” is also a choice if you think a non-roster invitee like Rafael Ortega or Michael Hermosillo might be the pick.

*For the sake of the exercise, Jasson Domínguez will not be included in the poll because there is no world where the Yankees go down that avenue with only a couple weeks above High-A ball under his belt. Having him as an option would simply skew the results.

Related to the center field question is whether the Yankees should add more depth to the roster by signing veteran Jurickson Profar. The switch-hitter clubbed 15 homers with a 111 OPS+ for the Padres last year while manning left field and could take on that role in New York with other players shifting to center, right, or DH. It could make some sense for this ballclub that desperately wants to return to the World Series.

