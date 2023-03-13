Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s wild to think that we’re halfway through spring already, but we’re nearly through these exhibition games just like that. Two more weeks separate the Yankees from their Opening Day matchup against the San Francisco Giants, and hopefully they’ll make it in one piece. A slew of injuries have recently impacted them, including their newest co-ace Carlos Rodón and their starting center fielder Harrison Bader. Those that are healthy have been witnessing the Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez show, as the two youngsters have lit up opposing pitchers.

All of this leaves the team with a lot more questions than they entered camp with. The outfield competition has opened up from simply the left field job to potentially both corners if Aaron Judge slides into center, and the infield continues to be contentious as the incumbent starters are getting a legitimate challenge. Do the Yankees need to consider a move to add an outfielder, or do they have enough options in-house? Can Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt hold up the back end of the rotation? Will the team make it unscathed through the rest of spring? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 16th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.