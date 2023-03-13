Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/13/23

Morning folks, welcome to another week. To briefly catch you up on yesterday’s action domestically and abroad, the Yankees took a tie with Boston thanks to another bomb from Anthony Volpe while Team USA dropped a critical game to Mexico that could endanger their chances of advancing out of the pool. It’s a turbulent time all around for the tournament as plenty of surprising results have dropped, but don’t just take my word for it.

John and Josh are going to team up to recap each individual result from yesterday (and early today) in the WBC, with plenty to talk about each. After that Jeff goes into Michael King’s upcoming season and Casey dives into the Marlins in our ongoing preview series. Finally, I’ll be back to open up the mailbag for more of your questions.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What is the biggest upset from the World Baseball Classic so far?

2. Who’s your pick for spring training MVP right now?