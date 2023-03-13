Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/13/23

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Another outstanding day from Anthony Volpe, another article detailing his impressive spring. After Volpe showed off today against Boston, SI wonders what else he needs to do to make the club. Ragazzo probably speaks for virtually all Yankees fans when he ponders that Volpe’s performance is making it increasingly likely that Volpe could break camp with the Yankees.

New York Post | Andrew Crane: Jonathan Loáisiga is one of the few Yankees plying his trade at the World Baseball Classic, rather than spending the entire spring in Florida. Unfortunately for Johnny Lasagna, his Sunday appearance for Nicaragua did not go to plan. Loáisiga got tagged for three runs in his one inning of work, blowing his club’s lead and ultimately taking the loss against Israel.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Injuries have almost certainly paved the way for Domingo Germán to start the season in the Yankees rotation, but he’s been doing his part this spring also. One key to his success? A focus on being aggressive in the strike zone, something Germán said was key to success earlier in his career. His aggressiveness hasn’t escaped Aaron Boone’s notice either, with the Yankees skipper noting Germán attacking the strike zone this spring.

Boston Globe | Dan Shaughnessy: Even though neither club put forth their best lineups today, the Yankees-Red Sox game sold out, the Boston’s first sellout of the spring. Though the names change, and the expectations for the two clubs are a bit different heading into 2023, it seems the power of The Rivalry still holds.