New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins: Tanner Tully vs. Danny Coulombe

The Yankees are on the road but most of them didn’t have to do any traveling today because they played the Red Sox on Sunday in Ft. Myers just a few miles down the road at JetBlue Park. So it’s back to action today, once again in Deion Sanders City, this time against the Twins.

This will unfortunately be an untelevised game though, so if you want to follow along, you’ll have to tune into the Twins’ radio station (most likely through MLB.com audio) or keep an eye on the ol’ Twitter. That’s a little annoying, but I suppose I wouldn’t be super interested in televising Tanner Tully either. The 28-year-old lefty is starting for New York today, and with all due respect to House Tully, this non-roster invitee isn’t a terribly interesting dude to discuss. He made his MLB debut last year for Cleveland in three games and didn’t have great numbers in Triple-A, so he’s mainly around as a starting option for Scranton.

It’s definitely a youth-oriented road lineup out there for the Yankees today, as the top three in the order should be of particular interest in fans: Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera. Combined with Andres Chaparro at first, they will man the infield in an alignment that would be very cool to see in 2023, with Peraza at shortstop, Volpe at second, and Cabrera at the hot corner.

MLB veteran Danny Coulombe gets the start for Minnesota. He has spent the last three years with the Twins, tallying a combined 2.92 ERA and 3.81 FIP in 41 games, all but one out of the bullpen, so this will be a short outing. Fun fact about Coulombe: He was a Yankee in 2019! Well, that’s only sort of true because he pitched at Triple-A Scranton. There was a brief foray over to the Brewers’ Triple-A club in July and August, but he returned to Scranton in September.

How to watch

Location: Hammond Stadium — Ft. Myers, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: TIBN (Minnesota)

Online stream: MLB.tv

