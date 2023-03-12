Yankees Social Media Spotlight: World Baseball Classic Week

It’s been a busy, busy week in the baseball world. Another week of spring training has come and gone, bringing us ever so much closer to Opening Day. Meanwhile, the first World Baseball Classic in six years has finally kicked off, as pool play began earlier this week. Let’s see what the Yankees have been up to on social media this week.

Andres Chaparro remains thankful to be in camp

For a prospect with an invite to Major League spring training, the first few weeks of spring training are some of the most amazing times of the year. Unfortunately, it’s an amazing experience that can end at the drop of a hat, because at some point, a ticket back to the minor league camp comes for almost everybody.

Yankees prospect Andres Chaparro, however, doesn’t seem to be letting that stress him out, as he and his minor league teammates appear to just be enjoying the ride.

Erik Kratz recruiting Masahiro Tanaka for Foul Territory

Former Yankees catcher/emergency knuckleballer Erik Kratz has put his baseball career behind him, and now runs Foul Territory, a YouTube/Twitch streaming show, alongside A.J. Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Todd Frazier, and Adam Jones. With the World Baseball Classic getting underway, Kratz reached out to an old teammate of his, Masahiro Tanaka, donning a Team Japan jersey for his buddy.

This picture is for my friend ⁦@t_masahiro18⁩ Now you need to come on ⁦@FoulTerritoryTV⁩ soon pic.twitter.com/vqrf8cZjLH — Erik Kratz (@ErikKratz31) March 10, 2023

And, Tanaka being the loveable guy we know, made sure to respond to his former teammate.

It looks very good on you. — 田中将大/MASAHIRO TANAKA (@t_masahiro18) March 10, 2023

Gleyber and Nestor Double Date

The Yankees may be busy in Florida, but there’s still the opportunity to hang out with family and friends. Last Sunday, Gleyber Torres and Nestor Cortes did a little bit of both, going on a double date.

Gleyber and Nestor double date! pic.twitter.com/QIDURQ6r1D — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 5, 2023

Yankees Past and Present Excited for WBC Opportunity

The World Baseball Classic this year is filled with Yankees, both past and present, many of whom took to their social media accounts to express excitement for the tournament. Four of them — Didi Gregorius, Kyle Higashioka, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Gio Urshela — are posted here, and let us know in the comments section below if you see any others!