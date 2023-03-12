Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/12/23

We’ve reached the end of the week, and hopefully, the end of a miserable streak of injuries for the Yankees. The club at least navigated yersterday’s loss to the Phillies without dropping any more players, and Jasson Dominguez provided another highlight, smashing his fourth homer of the spring. The Yankees will roll along today, sending a travel unit to face the Red Sox.

On the site, Malachi will get you started with our first roundup of yesterday’s loaded WBC slate, while Peter will cover the second half of the day’s games. Also, our season preview continues on, with Casey’s look at the Milwaukee Brewers, and Matt’s rundown of what to expect from Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s 2023 season. Then, after the game with Boston, John will spin around Yankee social media from this week.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: NESN+ (or MLB.tv)

Venue: JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does the Yankees’ rash of injuries make it more likely they’ll deal one of their infielders for help elsewhere?

2. Will you watch any of the Oscars tonight?