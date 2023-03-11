New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies/Pittsburgh Pirates (split-squad)

I’m a little edgy about spring training games after the week the Yankees had. A quartet of pitchers are ticketed for the IL, with Harrison Bader joining them following an oblique strain. As the org divvies up for a pair of split-squad games today, all I want is for everyone to return to the clubhouse in as good a shape as they left it.

At home in Tampa the Yankees welcome the Phillies, with Domingo Germán on the hill. Germán will likely find himself in the rotation to start the year after injuries to Frankie Montas and Carlos Rodón called upon the club’s starting depth. To his credit, Sunday’s had himself a strong spring, with a 1.69 ERA and 11.81 K/9 so far. Spring training stats need always be taken with a grain of salt, but to see Germán miss bats at that rate should make us all at least a little optimistic.

The second half of the team heads to Bradenten to take on the Pirates, and Ryan Weber will be the nominal starter. Which game you watch probably boils down to who you want to see play, as the home game features DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and a host of likely Opening Day starters, while the road outing showcases prospects like Oswald Peraza and Spencer Jones.

How to watch

Location: George Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL/LECOM Park — Bradenton, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES/ATT SportsNet

Radio broadcast: 94 WIP (Phillies feed only)

Online stream: MLB.tv

