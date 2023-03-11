Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/11/23

We have a busy baseball day ahead of us, as the Yankees have split-squad action, and for those interested in the World Baseball Classic (please watch, it’s been great!), eight games are on the docket! If you refuse to watch anything else, at least check out the stacked Dominican Republic squad take on a formidable Venezuelan club that features Gleyber Torres (7pm ET, FS1). Also, Team USA and Mike Trout will begin WBC play against Great Britain tonight at 9pm ET on Fox.

As far as PSA’s normal programming goes, Josh will start us off by recapping yesterday’s WBC games, Estevão will preview the 2023 Twins, and Andrés will review the Yankees’ options for filling the void left by Harrison Bader in center field. Later on, Esteban will explain why you should still be looking forward to Tommy Kahnle’s return to pinstripes despite his early biceps injury, and Marcus will discuss the Yankees’ teenage prospects after the games are finished.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: ATT SportsNet-PIT (or MLB.tv)

Venue: LECOM Park, Bradenton, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you want to see Aaron Judge play a good chunk of center field again with Harrison Bader out?

2. Who is your surprise pick to advance to the second round of the WBC?