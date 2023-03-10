Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/10/23

Time’s are not great in Yankees Universe at the moment — a slew of injuries, minor and otherwise, have impacted one of the team’s aces, their starting center fielder, and a key member of the bullpen. Not ideal. Hopefully they’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but for now the Yankees will have to prepare the Opening Day roster with at least some of them out of commission.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s focus on the here and now. Matt’ll start us off with the latest results out of the World Baseball Classic, and then Esteban previews the offseason powerhouse Mets. Josh dives into the impossible challenge that Aaron Judge has in following up his MVP season, and then I’ll answer the latest mailbag before the travel squad gets underway in Lakeland.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Publix Field at Marchant Field, Lakeland, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who should be next-man up in the rotation at this point?

2. Should the Yankees look to add some depth from the remaining free agent pool?