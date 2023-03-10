Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/10/23

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Yesterday was a bad day on the injury front, starting with center fielder Harrison Bader, who underwent testing to determine the severity of an oblique strain. Bader’s never had an injury-free season, so part of this is baked into having him on your team, but making the Yankees potentially juggle outfield assignments this early into the year is a problem.

New York Daily News | James O’Connell: The pitching staff, especially the starting rotation, was supposed to be the strength of the Yankees. Now, with Frankie Montas on the shelf for almost the entire season, Carlos Rodón will start the season on the injured list with a bum forearm. Lou Trivino will also begin the campaign on the shelf, two of a quartet of pitchers the Yankees currently have nursing injuries. Rodón is the biggest loss, as the pairing of him and co-ace Gerrit Cole gave the club a 1-2 punch that few clubs in the game could match.

New York Post | Ryan Glasspiegel: In slightly better news, we know that Aaron Judge is committed to the team. The captain reportedly turned down an offer from the San Diego Padres that would have maxed out at 12 years and $415 million. Taking the 9/$360 million to remain with the Yankees gave Judge generational wealth as it is, to have him turn down more money and stay with the team he was drafted by is the icing on the cake of this offseason story.

FanGraphs | Dan Laurila: Anthony Volpe has been one of the top performers for the club in spring ball so far, justifying his status as the organization’s top prospect. His journey from light hitting, eyebrow-raising first round pick to legitimate MLB power threat has been extraordinary, and he gives us a look behind the curtain at his development. Private swing instructors and a Yankee priority on hard contact have given Volpe a real power tool, and it might be what ends up carrying him to the show.