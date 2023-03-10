New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Spencer Turnbull

For the third time this spring already, it’s Sevy Bump Day, as advertised by Kevin yesterday. Luis Severino takes the mound this afternoon with the Yankees on the road at Joker Marchant to face the Tigers. His spring debut actually came against Detroit back on February 27th, when he allowed four runs in two innings of work.

With new addition Carlos Rodón set to hit the injured list alongside Frankie Montas* at the outset of 2023, the pressure is only greater on Severino to provide the Yankees some stability at the top of the rotation. Despite the dingers, they know that they can count on Gerrit Cole to dazzle with otherwise-quality ball, and they’ll really need both Severino and Nestor Cortes to try to at least match what they did in 2022 while Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt hold the fort down in the last two spots.

*Also now alongside Harrison Bader, but I can only be annoyed at so many things at once.

Severino looked good in a combined 21 starts last year (including the postseason), his first as a starter since undergoing Tommy John surgery pre-pandemic. At his best, the man is a joy to watch on the mound, with over a strikeout per inning and a pristine 1.000 WHIP on the 2022 campaign in 102 regular season frames. Health is the key for Sevy, though. A lat strain cost him some time last year, but the Yankees are likely hoping that they can lean on him a little more in 2023. Although his spring stats aren’t good so far, they’re spring stats. So whatever! Sevy’s working on things.

The longtime Yankee will face Spencer Turnbull, a Tommy John recoveree himself. The Tigers right-hander caught eyes around the game when he spun a surprising no-hitter on May 18, 2021 against the Mariners, but quickly vanished from the spotlight after three more starts. Turnbull went under the knife in July 2021 and is now returning from the procedure. When healthy, he throws just about every pitch, though the four-seamer and slider are his best offerings.

Since this is a spring road game, there are only a handful of even potential Yankees regulars in the lineup. There’s DJ LeMahieu leading off and manning third with Oswaldo Cabrera behind him at shortstop. Fan favorites Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are in there too, the latter intriguingly at the keystone. Might as well increase IKF’s versatility too, eh? Everyone else is either a minor leaguer, an NRI, or Estevan Florial, whose chances of making the team improved with Bader’s injury.

Enjoy the baseball and enjoy the Sevy.

How to watch

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium — Lakeland, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio broadcast: WXYTAM (Detroit)

Online stream: MLB.tv

