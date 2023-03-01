New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals: Domingo Germán vs. Cory Abbott

After having to deal with no visuals for yesterday’s game, the good news is we get to watch some baseball today. This afternoon, the Yankees will return to their spring home to take on the Nationals in today’s spring action.

Today, the Yankees will run out a lineup that we conceivably could see during the regular season. All nine players in the lineup, plus the man who will take the mound, are currently likely to head north with the team to start the season.

Today will be the spring training debuts for a few of those players, with DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and Kyle Higashioka all set to make their first appearances of the year. Meanwhile, captain Aaron Judge is back in the lineup for his second game of the spring.

On the mound for the Yankees will be Domingo Germán in his first go-round in the battle for the fifth starter spot. It’s still very early in that race, but he will have some work to do to top Clarke Schmidt’s performance from Sunday.

As for the opponents, the Nationals will give the ball to Cory Abbott, who pitched 48 innings for Washington last year, putting up a 5.25 ERA. The rest of their lineup includes some notable names, including Joey Meneses, who put up some impressive numbers down the stretch last season, and CJ Abrams, who was one of the names included in the Juan Soto trade last year.

Come join us in the game thread for all of today’s action!

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, ESPN

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

