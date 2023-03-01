Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/1/23

MLB.com | Jim Callis: We are in the midst of prospect season, and MLB Pipeline has released their new top 30 list of Yankees’ farmhands. Unsurprisingly, Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez lead the way, and there are many other intriguing players making their way through the system. The Pipeline team also assigned best tools throughout the organization; for instance, pitcher Clayton Beeter was tabbed with the best slider in the system.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Speaking of Volpe, count Yankees manager Aaron Boone among his admirers. Volpe was part of the lineup in Sunday’s split-squad spring training games and went 2-for-4, coming away with rave reviews from some of the coaches and veterans who played with him. Boone mentioned how it’s not just his tools that impress, but the intensity and effort that Volpe also brings to the table.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Another prospect the Yankees have high hopes for is Oswald Peraza, who went into spring training in a battle for the starting shortstop job. So far in his stint in the majors last year and throughout spring, Peraza has tried to soak up as much knowledge from the veteran players that he can as he looks to cement a big league job for himself.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: One player we have not seen in action so far in spring training is DJ LeMahieu, although he is expected to play today against the Nationals. After dealing with injuries last season, LeMahieu is cleared to go full steam ahead, but with the more standard nature of this year’s spring training — unlike the last three seasons — the Yankees have been a little more cautious with the veteran multi-position player.

MLB.com | Bill Ladson: Yesterday was the last day of Black History Month, and here is a nice look at all-time beloved Yankee Willie Randolph. Between his Monument Park-worthy career as a player and then as a coach, Randolph has been part of a lot of Yankees’ successes over the years. He also has a role to play in the future as he has been — and hopefully will continue to be — a guest instructor at Yankees spring training.