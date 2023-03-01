Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/1/23

It’s often easier to put regular-season blowouts behind you than tight ballgames. However, spring training blowouts? Forgotten almost instantly. I recapped the dang thing and hours later, I swear that I couldn’t even tell you the name of the losing pitcher with 100-percent certainty. I have a reasonable guess, but that’s about it. So: onward!

Today on the site, Malachi will continue our MLB-wide preview series with a look at the revamped Rangers before Jeff and I tag-team kicking off PSA’s annual player preview series. I’ll present the format and Jeff will examine center fielder Harrison Bader. Later on, Peter will post the monthly Brian Cashman approval poll, and after the exhibition game against the Nats, Peter will return to remember Tom Tresh’s Rookie of the Year-winning championship season of 1962.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think the Dodgers make a big trade with Gavin Lux out for the season?

2. How much should Kyle Higashioka play in 2023 to lessen Jose Trevino’s workload?