Presenting the 2023 Yankees Roster Season Preview

“For, lo, the winter is past
The rain is over and gone
The flowers appear on the Earth
The time of the singing of birds is come
And the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.”
Ford C. Frick Award winner Ernie Harwell used to recite that poem at the start of every Tigers season. It would seem to have nothing to do with baseball, but I’ve always been struck by how Harwell made it ring so perfectly. Spring might not be here on the calendar yet, but spring training is well underway — meaning that Opening Day is just around the corner with the promise of a new season.
With the calendar flipped to March, Pinstripe Alley will now begin its annual roster season preview series. We’ll run through each of the 26 players who we expect to make the Opening Day roster, plus anyone else who could make come off the IL later in the season and who might very well make it out of camp. (No, I didn’t include Anthony Volpe because until the Yankees say he’s on the team, I don’t actually believe he’s making it.) This exercise should take us right up to the precipice of Opening Day.
Follow along with us! This post will live in the top area of our front page throughout spring training and April, serving as the tracker for all of our season previews. The links will be updated daily as new players are profiled. You can see our tentative schedule below.
Player order and selection subject to change following any future Yankees transactions.
