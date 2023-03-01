Presenting the 2023 Yankees Roster Season Preview

“For, lo, the winter is past

The rain is over and gone

The flowers appear on the Earth

The time of the singing of birds is come

And the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.”

Ford C. Frick Award winner Ernie Harwell used to recite that poem at the start of every Tigers season. It would seem to have nothing to do with baseball, but I’ve always been struck by how Harwell made it ring so perfectly. Spring might not be here on the calendar yet, but spring training is well underway — meaning that Opening Day is just around the corner with the promise of a new season.

With the calendar flipped to March, Pinstripe Alley will now begin its annual roster season preview series. We’ll run through each of the 26 players who we expect to make the Opening Day roster, plus anyone else who could make come off the IL later in the season and who might very well make it out of camp. (No, I didn’t include Anthony Volpe because until the Yankees say he’s on the team, I don’t actually believe he’s making it.) This exercise should take us right up to the precipice of Opening Day.

Follow along with us! This post will live in the top area of our front page throughout spring training and April, serving as the tracker for all of our season previews. The links will be updated daily as new players are profiled. You can see our tentative schedule below.

Harrison Bader

Oswaldo Cabrera - March 2

Gerrit Cole - March 3

Nestor Cortes - March 4

Josh Donaldson - March 5

Domingo Germán - March 6

Aaron Hicks - March 7

Kyle Higashioka - March 8

Clay Holmes - March 9

Aaron Judge - March 10

Tommy Kahnle - March 11

Isiah Kiner-Falefa - March 12

Michael King - March 13

DJ LeMahieu - March 14

Jonathan Loáisiga - March 15

Ron Marinaccio - March 16

Frankie Montas - March 17

Wandy Peralta - March 18

Oswald Peraza - March 19

Anthony Rizzo - March 20

Carlos Rodón - March 21

Clarke Schmidt - March 22

Luis Severino - March 23

Giancarlo Stanton - March 24

Gleyber Torres - March 25

Jose Trevino - March 26

Lou Trivino - March 27

TBD (wild card) - March 28

Player order and selection subject to change following any future Yankees transactions.