Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/9/23

SNY | Phillip Martinez: Retaining Aaron Judge may have been the biggest move this offseason, but the biggest addition to the Yankees is undoubtedly Carlos Rodón. Here, catcher Kyle Higashioka speaks about working with Rodón and trying to figure out how to catch the newly signed pitcher. He also discusses Jose Trevino and the good relationship they have despite competing for playing time.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: The World Baseball Classic is set to return soon, and players competing for their various national teams are set to miss some time during spring training to compete in the event. The Yankees will be missing some players, but not as many as others, as just three are set to join their national teams. Nestor Cortes (USA), Jonathan Loáisiga (Nicaragua), and Gleyber Torres (Venezuela) are the only players on the 40-man roster set to take part in the WBC.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: We know who the Yankees non-roster invites to spring training are, but here’s a look at some of the most exciting and where they stand in the organization going into 2023.

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: Like there is every year, there is going a microscope on Aaron Boone and the job he does as manager in 2023. The Yankees manager always has that microscope, but with the continuing World Series drought, there’s a potential for fans to increase the restless level even more.