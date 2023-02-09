Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/9/23

We’re now officially within a week of pitchers and catchers reporting as we inch through the dreary month of February. It’s a matter of counting down the days at this point, after which we will start counting the days until exhibition games, and then counting the days until actual games. However you slice, we’ve got a few more days to count.

We’ve got a packed slate for you today, starting with Josh’s discussion of Yankees brass’ tendency to step in it when making public comments. Then, Malachi discusses IKF’s defense in light of the creation of a new defensive metric from Baseball Prospectus, and John looks back at Chien-Ming Wang’s remarkable 2006 season. Also, Peter makes a case for looking at Germán Marquéz if Frankie Montas’ shoulder ends up particularly worrisome, and Andrés reflects on Jason Giambi’s tenure in New York.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What number is higher in 2023, Giancarlo Stanton home runs hit, or Gerrit Cole home runs allowed?

2. For any NBA fans, any thoughts on LeBron James breaking the league’s all-time scoring record, or the Kevin Durant trade?