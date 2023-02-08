Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/8/23

We’re down to just eight days until pitchers and catchers officially report to camp, though by this point many players on the team are already in Tampa getting workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The position players won’t be far behind, and before we know it the Grapefruit League will be well underway. Does that mean much, ultimately? Not particularly, but I’ll take what I can get to wrap this winter up.

Let’s get into what’s in store for the day, shall we? Andrés leads off with a look back at Derek Jeter’s 2006 season and how his argued MVP case may not have been that deserved after all, and then Esteban takes a Joey Gallo at-bat under the microscope. Gary takes us back to 2005 when Aaron Small arrived on the scene to save the season, Alex examines both halves of Luke Voit’s trades to and from the Yankees, and then Malachi launches into some thoughts on the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

