Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/8/2023

FanGraphs | Alex Eisert: There are few pitchers in baseball more fun to watch than Nestor Cortes, who mixes arm angles and deliveries like almost no one else. In particular, his ability to drop his arm slot to sidearm, then come back up to more conventional release points, builds in deception and actually allows his pitches to play up.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: We’re a week away from spring training, and we all have questions about what the Yankees’ camp is going to look like this year. Hoch addresses most of those, including the timeline for the club’s first exhibition games and the players released for the World Baseball classic next month. Perhaps most importantly, we get the news of which top prospects will be at big-league camp ...

MLB.com: And those top prospects include the org’s two best, Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, as well as catcher Austin Wells. None of those three will likely break camp with the MLB club, but all had successful 2022 MiLB seasons and could find themselves in the Bronx sooner rather than later. Getting a look at each of them in camp gives the kids a chance to show off, and especially when all three come with defensive questions, workouts and reps can count for a lot.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: One of the non-roster invitees coming to Yankee camp is Tyler Danish, a former Red Sox hurler who struggled to make it stick in Boston. He didn’t impress in 2022, with an ERA above five, but as the saying goes there’s no such thing as a bad minor league deal. The Yankees have a track record of turning other team’s struggling relievers into solid contributors, maybe Danish is the next one.