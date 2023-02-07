Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/7/23

Good morning everyone, hope your week is off to a fine start. It’s the last week we’ll have before pitchers and catchers report, so in some ways it’s the last one before our long national nightmare ends. It won’t feel all that real until games start to be played, but spring thaw is nearly upon us.

On the site today, settle in with your coffee and Andres’ discussion of Ron Marinaccio, and how the reliever could mold himself into an elite weapon for Aaron Boone this year. Also, Matt looks at Scott Brosius journey from PTBNL to 1998 World Series MVP as part of our Best Surprises series, and Sam wonders if Harrison Bader’s stunning postseason run could leave him in a position to undershoot fan expectations this year.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will have a better offensive slash line this season, Oswald Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera?

2. What’s the best movie or TV show you’ve watched so far in 2023?