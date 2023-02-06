Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/6/23

New York Post | Jon Heyman: Heyman reports that Carlos Beltran, who worked as a YES Network analyst in 2022, would depart YES to join the Mets in a front office role. It had been announced earlier this winter, as part of a broader YES shakeup, that Beltran would shift from live-game commentary to an in-studio role. Now, Beltran will return to the club that was set to make him their manager three years ago before the Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light, leading to Beltran’s dismissal before he managed a single game.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The Yankees signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal yesterday. The right-hander is a lower-profile player, presumably added to bolster the club’s organizational pitching depth. Hamilton has just 14.2 major league innings to his name, though performed pretty well in Triple-A last year. He ran a 1.88 ERA in 28.2 innings with Minnesota's Triple-A club, but struggled to the tune of 14 runs in 18 innings with Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate after being traded in July.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: David Cone spoke on the Yankees offseason and upcoming campaign, and said he feels the Yankees haven’t quite closed the full gap between them and the Astros, but that he also expects them to continue adding in-season. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there. I don’t think Cash is done yet” Cone said. The sentiment that “the Yankees aren’t done yet” has come up loads of times since the Carlos Rodón signing, with nothing to show for it, but it does seem reasonable to expect the club to add to the roster during the season.

WFAN | Ryan Chichester: From our old friend Ryan, we have more on Brian Cashman’s radio interview from this weekend. The general manager wouldn’t give a grade for the team’s offseason, stating that it could only receive an “incomplete” until we see how the 2023 team performs. He also gave another soundbite that continues to make the team’s brass sound a little tone deaf, arguing “in the end, we were four games short of a World Series appearance, but it felt like the way our fanbase reacted and the press that we got knocked out in the first round.” Even if he’s mostly right that the 2022 club had a great overall season that fell short, it just sounds lame for the team’s faces to keep complaining about fans’ reactions to the team losing.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: Young utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera spoke at a “Pinstripe Pride” event this weekend, and had some thoughts on his offseason and exciting stretch run with the Yankees last season. Cabrera went home to Venezuela over the winter, and said “It was really different. People started to know me more, and when I go to other places, people know me and that’s really fun.” Cabrera reported that he’s been working out at positions all across the diamond, in preparation for a flexible role in 2023.