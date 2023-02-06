Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/6/23

As has been the case for weeks now, it was another quite weekend on the Yankees front. They did technically make signing, bringing on rather anonymous right-hander Ian Hamilton for some non-roster pitching depth. Feel the excitement in the air.

Even as things remain quiet, we’ll have another loaded day on the site for you. Start things off with Marcus’ overview of the second base position in the Yankee farm system, and Gary’s look back at Mariano Rivera’s breakout season. Estevão will also remember an old season, Derek Jeter’s 1999 campaign, which arguably should have been an MVP season for the Captain, and Kevin reflects on the 2013 Yankees, and how they represent how things, at least on the offensive side, can always be worse.

Questions/Prompts:

1. The Yankees last won a title in 2009. If you could take any player from that team, at the age they were that year, and plug him into the current team, who would you choose?

2. What’s your go-to homecooked meal?