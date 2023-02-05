Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/5/23

And just like that, we’re another week closer to spring training. Soon enough we won’t have to wait around for scraps of news about the offseason, and instead we’ll be waiting for scraps of Grapefruit League games that didn’t get televised — it’s all about perspective. On a more serious note, I know I speak for all of us when I say we can’t wait to get in-season coverage kicked off soon, and I hope you’ve enjoyed our more creative angles and stories that we’ve focused on.

Speaking of, let’s get on with what’s in store for today. There’s a pair of pieces on Derek Jeter, the first a personal story from Jeff reflecting on Jeter’s influence in getting him into baseball fandom while the second is from Esteban and highlights the incredible run Jeter has had as a cover athlete for video games in light of his inclusion on MLB The Show 23. Josh chimes in with some thoughts on the state of the Yankees’ rivalries or lack thereof, Matt goes through some of the dumbest games from the championship 1923 season, and John takes us through the past week on social media.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which current Yankee player could you see debuting on a video game cover? (Judge has already done this.)

2. Who was your favorite player growing up?