Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/4/23

Another day, another batch of random minor moves and rumors to hold us over through the last of the offseason. There was a notable name signing yesterday, but it wasn’t a particularly relevant one — Zack Greinke officially re-signed with the Royals on a one-year deal, completing a move that was reported as done a few days prior. Greinke is hardly looking like the man he was when he built his likely-Hall bound career, but he’s a good mentor to have on the staff for a rotation of young arms and he’s back where it all began for him. Not a bad deal, all in all.

Moving back to the Yankees, let’s dig into what we’ve got prepared for today. Marcus shifts his focus over to the first basemen in the organization’s prospect pool, Alex looks at the trade tree that formed around Dillon Tate, and Malachi breaks down a nasty series of strikeouts from Carlos Rodón last year. In the afternoon, Estevão ponders Luis Severino’s future with the team and Matt examines the case of the player that earned the very first win in franchise history.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which starter do you think will come out of the gates looking the best?

2. Should the spring training jerseys ever see use as an alternate in the regular season?