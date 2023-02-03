Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/3/23

The Athletic | Keith Law: On the heels of compiling his top-100 prospects, Keith Law released his ranking of every club’s farm system. The Yankees are in the middle of the pack in his estimation, coming in 14th overall. They’re also middle of the pack in the AL East, with Baltimore and Tampa ranking above them. Law notes the high upside of many players in New York’s system, and the presence of hard-throwing arms.

CBSSports.com | Austin Nivison: During the worst slump of Derek Jeter’s career, former teammate Jason Giambi encouraged Jeets to get creative with a piece of undergarment. The Giambino was sure Jeter could break out of his slump if he just wore the piece of lucky underwear. Jeter eventually donned the item of clothing, and said he broke out of the slump with a first-pitch home run.

Twitter | Bryan Hoch: The YES Network has released its broadcast schedule for spring training this year (please baseball, hurry back). As of now, the YES crew plans to broadcast 13 games, beginning on Sunday, February 26th, when the Yankees take on Atlanta.

ESPN | Joon Lee: ESPN went around the horn with bold predictions for baseball’s top prospects. For Anthony Volpe, the forecast is that the blue-chipper will be the club’s starting shortstop beginning in the second half of the 2023 season. Not sure what that would mean for fellow top prospect Oswald Peraza, who should be in the mix to start Opening Day. But it’s certainly a bold prediction.