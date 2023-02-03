Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/3/23

We’ve made it past Groundhog Day, and hopefully, we’ll soon get to a point where the days don’t feel oh-so similar. These winter days consist of seemingly the same rumors or non-rumors over and over; yesterday it was the Angels “expressing interest” in Elvis Andrus and Gary Sanchez, and the Twins sounding “content” to keep Max Kepler. As it goes.

On the site, Gary will posit that it’s not the worst thing in the world for Aaron Hicks to be the starting left fielder, at least for the beginning of the season. John wanders into the discourse regarding the top starters in the game and Gerrit Cole, and Sam looks at Kevin Maas’ shocking 1990 campaign. Plus, Matt reflects on a wild game that had an impact on the Yankees’ incredible 1978 run, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Of the Yankees’ primary upcoming free agents (think Harrison Bader, Wandy Peralta, Frankie Montas, IKF), who is most likely to be on the team in 2024?

2. If you had to predict right now, who does Shohei Ohtani play for next year?