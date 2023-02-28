VOTE: Which veteran Yankee are you most concerned about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re four days into spring training play, and so far, the early returns have been promising (if nothing else). After losing 7-5 to the Phillies during Saturday’s Florida opener, the Bombers have won three straight — including a split-squad sweep on Sunday — heading into this afternoon’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. The youngsters in particular have shined, with top prospect Anthony Volpe starting spring off 2-for-6 with a double and two stolen bases, while Jasson Domínguez has two hits in four at-bats with a home run, a walk, and three runs scored.

But headed into 2023, the youngsters are not what most Yankee fans are worried about. As the roster currently stands, manager Aaron Boone will likely be penciling into the lineup on a regular basis several veterans on the wrong side of 30 who either struggled in 2022 or battled injuries in recent years — or both! Which of these veterans are you most concerned about at this point in time?

Of course, that question will likely rely upon how you felt about the veterans at the end of 2022 and during the offseason. Several of the Yankees’ older players have not yet made their spring debut (Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, for example, expect to appear for the first time tomorrow). That said, you might not even know that they haven’t played, as spring training games are notoriously difficult to watch. Between their early start times (games are predominantly scheduled for 1:00 even during the week, smack in the middle of the work day) and the sheer number of untelevised games (like today), you’ll be forgiven if you can’t watch baseball on a consistent basis until the regular season begins at the end of March. Even so, we’d love to hear just how much of spring baseball you get to see.

