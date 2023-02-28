Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/28/23

It’s another beautiful day for spring training games — if you’re down in Florida or out west in Arizona. If you’re up north, you’re probably shoveling yourself out after a snow storm last night, but if you’ve got the time today kick back and follow along to some gameday action instead. Or perhaps, while you wait for your road to be plowed out, you can check out some of what we’ve got going on here today.

We’re all geared up for the pre-game this morning, starting off with John previewing an AL East rival in the Toronto Blue Jays. Then, Malachi weighs in on the expectations surrounding the Yankees and their unique status compared to the rest of the league in an attempt to find what would truly be success for them. Finally, Andrés continues the near-misses of our 25 Most Surprising seasons with a look at Johnny Blanchard’s breakout 1961 campaign.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Lake Buena Vista, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What odds do you give Domingo Germán, Clarke Schmidt, and the field for the fifth starter role?

2. When will we first see an Opening Day-esque lineup?