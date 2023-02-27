New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Beau Brieske

After an opening weekend chock-full of afternoon Grapefruit League action, the Yankees will take the field in Tampa tonight for a primetime matchup against the Tigers. Luis Severino will face a Detroit lineup largely composed of regulars, while the Yankees will put forth a mix of stalwarts, prospects, and depth options against righty Beau Brieske.

Notably, top farmhand Anthony Volpe will look to build on a stellar spring debut that saw him notch two hits and swipe two bags yesterday against the Blue Jays. He’ll be batting fifth and playing second base, where he’s only started twice in his professional career. Due to the Bombers’ glut of shortstops, Aaron Boone has stated that all of the squad’s middle infielders will play at multiple spots this spring. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, meanwhile, will be manning short and leading off as he tries to stave off the youngsters and hold onto his starting job.

Oswaldo Cabrera, another of the position-to-be-determined ilk, will be hitting third and handling the hot corner. Though he’s competing with Aaron Hicks for the starting left field job, Cabrera has more experience around the diamond than Volpe or Oswald Peraza, another top shortstop prospect, making Cabrera a more obvious fit for a utility role. For his part, the young switch-hitter has expressed a willingness to play anywhere.

Harrison Bader will also get in some reps batting cleanup and manning center behind Severino, the first bona fide starter to toe the slab for the Bombers this spring. Per usual at this point in his career, the talented right-hander is looking to prove that he can be relied upon for plenty of innings (and quality innings at that) in 2023. This is only a build-up start for him, but it’s step one nonetheless.

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 6:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

