Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’ve gotten our first taste of baseball this year at last, and there’s already some excitement brewing. I must be diligent in first establishing that a handful of games where most starters are either not even playing or only going for a couple of innings is nothing to make note of, but I’d also be lying if I didn’t admit that it builds up the hype dramatically when we kick things off with a bomb from Jasson Domínguez. Do your thing, kid.

Of course, there are plenty of youngsters to keep an eye on, even if not for the competition to make the Opening Day roster, as the weeks unfold. Some promising arms are showcasing new pitches, new mechanics, and solid results in their first outings of the season. Can Clarke Schmidt make it a compelling race for the fifth starter job with his new-found cutter? Will any of the other arms make a case to jump up to the upper levels of the minors? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.