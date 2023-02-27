Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/27/23

We roll onto Monday, opening the first full week of spring training games. The Yankees picked up their first two exhibition wins yesterday, downing both the Braves and Blue Jays yesterday during split-squad action, and they’ll keep tuning up with a matchup against Detroit today. Among the highlights from Sunday was an impressive game from Anthony Volpe, capping off a nice weekend for the Bombers’ top prospects:

On the site today, Sam will get things rolling by kicking off a new preview series, one in which we will run down the 2023 outlook for the other 29 teams, starting with the Washington Nationals. Later, Matt reflects on an honorable mention in our Best Surprises series, the wonderful yet unheralded 1927 campaign from Wilcy Moore. Also, I’ll take a look at the 2022 Yankees that left as they debut their new threads, and Madison will put out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MLB.tv

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankee position player, other than Aaron Judge, would you choose to post the highest WAR total in 2023?

2. How do you feel about the pitch clock so far?