New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves/Toronto Blue Jays (split-squad)

Yesterday, the Yankees kicked off their 2023 spring training schedule, and today we tick another milestone on the road to the regular season. Today, the Yankees are set to play their first split-squad game day. Some of the Yankees will stay at the friendly confines of GMS Field to take on the Braves, while others will be headed on the road to take on the Blue Jays.

As is typical, the home spring training game features a bit of a stronger lineup, including the spring debut of the one and only Aaron Judge. The new Yankees captain will see his first action as part of a lineup that also includes Gleyber Torres, Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino, and Oswald Peraza.

On the mound in that game will be Clarke Schmidt. With Frankie Montas out to start the season, there is an opening in the Yankees’ rotation, and Schmidt is set to battle for that spot. He will face off against a couple major leaguers in Atlanta’s lineup (and just for fun, Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, Joe Dunand).

The lineup for the Blue Jays game features only one definite major league in Josh Donaldson, but there are some interesting prospects to keep an eye on in that game. Top prospect Anthony Volpe will be in the leadoff spot and manning shortstop.

Jhony Brito will take the mound for the Yankees in that game, and will face off against a very strong Blue Jays lineup. For more on Brito, check out Marcus’ write-up of him as his pick for the 10th-best prospect in the Yankees’ system.

Come join us in the game thread for double the Yankees’ baseball action!

Braves at Yankees

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network App

Radio broadcast: WCNN 680/93.7 (Braves broadcast)

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

Yankees at Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark - Dunedin, FL

First pitch: 1:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: SNET (Blue Jays broadcast), MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: SN590 (Blue Jays broadcast)

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)