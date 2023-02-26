Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/26/23

It’s a wonderful thing to have baseball back. Even if it’s exhibition baseball, it’s nice to have that daily part of my routine in the loop again. The Yankees, in fact, loved it so much that they’re taking a cue from Hall of Famer Ernie Banks and playing two today!* Enjoy the split-squad action against the Braves and Jays.

*Yes, yes, it’s been on the schedule for months but whatever.

Outside of the games, Josh will discuss why the middle-relief trio of Michael King, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio will be so important to the Yankees’ plans for 2023, and Marcus will wrap up his “State of the System” series by looking at — you guessed it — future bullpen prospects. Estevão will follow up with a prospect-themed article of his own related to FanGraphs’ latest ZiPS projections, and after Matt handles the dual recap, John will present the weekly social media roundup.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves (split-squad)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (split-squad)

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST (both)

TV: YES Network (NYY v. ATL)

Sportsnet or MLB.tv (NYY @ TOR)

Venue(s): George M. SteinbrennerField, Tampa, FL (NYY v. ATL)

TD Balpark, Dunedin, FL (NYY @ TOR)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Did you watch yesterday’s spring training opener against the Phillies?

2. Are you bullish or bearish on Jasson Domínguez’s future?