New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies: Ryan Weber vs. Nick Nelson

We have baseball, sort of!

With five weeks to go to Opening Day, the Yankees open the exhibition portion of the schedule with a game against the Phillies in Clearwater. The big story today will be Jasson Dominguez, as the Yankees’ No. 2 (or No. 3) prospect will see time in the starting lineup and get hacks against an MLB-caliber pitcher in Phillies starter/former Yankee Nick Nelson. The Phillies send a split-squad to their home park, with the other half of the team in Jupiter as they play the Tigers.

The Yankees will send Ryan Weber to the bump, after re-signing the 2022 Scranton Shuttle veteran on a minor league deal over the winter. It’s always tough to crack the New York bullpen, but a strong spring could at least keep Weber in the back of the team’s mind, and today’s his first chance to make an impact. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Aaron Hicks, and Gleyber Torres will all get hacks as they tune up for Opening Day.

Note that this game is not covered by the YES crew, as the only feed will be Philadelphia’s NBCSP broadcasting. Spring training!

Location: BayCare Ballpark — Clearwater, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: NBCSP

Radio broadcast: 94 WIP

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

