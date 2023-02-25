Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/25/23

Today’s the day! Well, it’s not really The day, but it’s definitely a day on which professional baseball will occur all across Florida and Arizona. This afternoon, the Yankees will take on the Phillies down in Clearwater as the exhibition slate begins. In all likelihood, the game won’t feature too many players who figure to make major contributions during the regular season, and we won’t even be able to watch it on the YES Network. But, it will be baseball.

Speaking of only being able to follow a game via the radio, Casey will ruminate on that method of taking in a game this morning. Also, Matt mines Yankees history to find a player that came agonizingly close to being a part of the 1927 World Series Championship, and Kevin brings the results to our latest fan survey.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Radio: MLB.com

Venue: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many games will Isiah Kiner-Falefa start for the Yankees in 2023?

2. Who wins more playoff games in 2023, the Yankees, or the Knicks and Nets combined?