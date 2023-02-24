Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/24/23

This is a fun tease of the Yankees’ spring training opener: Jasson Domínguez appears primed to appear in the lineup against the Phillies. Sure, he might only be facing old friend Nick Nelson rather than legitimate Phillie starters, but it’s still cool. Let’s see what the kid can do!

Today on the site, Esteban will look at another missed At-Bat of the Week from 2022, John will ponder the Yankees’ fourth outfielder situation, and Peter will wrap up the main part of our Top 25 Surprises series by once again bowing down to the glory of 2022 Jose Trevino. Later on, Matt will remember a truly preposterous comeback from the 1920 Yankees, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Let’s mix it up! How many stolen bases will Aaron Judge have in 2023?

2. Which future Hall of Famer retires first: Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, or Justin Verlander?