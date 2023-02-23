VOTE: Assessing the rotation and the Yankees’ dear departed

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re now just over 48 hours away from being able to watch big league players play on bright green grass in real time. There are a lot of Yankees roster changes to examine this spring training, and even ones that won’t become necessary right up until Opening Day. As we see every year, it’s not uncommon for teams to lose important players to injury as they ramp up for the season. And of course, there are the more traditional losses that a team experiences in the offseason to lament as well.

Among the more interesting things to watch in spring training is roster battles, which the Yankees aren’t exactly short on. The combination of starter Frankie Montas going down for a significant stretch and a cluttered infield gives them much to think about. There is also the intrigue of seeing players on new teams and in different uniforms. There will be plenty of ‘22 Yanks who we’ll see in a new set of threads.

These are aspects of the upcoming season that won’t fully be known until Opening Day and beyond. But, through the SB Nation Reacts series, we’d like to get an of idea of what you all think. Who should replace Frankie Montas in the Yankees’ starting rotation? Which former Yankee will be missed most in 2023?

Vote below to let us know, and then continue the conversation down in the comments section! We’ll check out the results in an upcoming article.